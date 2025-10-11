Talanoa Hufanga making a quiet but very critical impact in Broncos' defense

The Denver Broncos made notable additions to their roster ahead of this 2025 season, especially in free agency, which includes running back JK Dobbins, tight end Evan Engram, inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and safety Talanoa Hufanga, among others.

While Dobbins is probably the one getting the most recognition due to Denver's urgency for an upgrade at the running back position, the former San Francisco 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga has become a very underrated piece in Vance Joseph's defense and the team in general.

Last season, alongside Brandon Jones, two different players started at the safety position: PJ Locke and Devon Key. There were rotations on who started alongside the former Texas Longhorn and Miami Dolphin, as the two lacked consistency. Both had ups and downs during the 2024-25 season, but they are not starting-caliber players, at least on defense, as they are core special teamers. They are good depth pieces at best, with a good special teams value. With the Hufanga addition, neither Locke nor Key has been needed defensively so far, which is a very positive sign.

Talanoa Hufanga was a crucial addition to Broncos defense in 2025

Hufanga's presence has been positive inside the Broncos locker room since day one. The former 49ers' safety was voted by his teammates as a captain despite being a new member of the team. His addition has stabilized the secondary, which gives Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph more flexibility to throw different schemes and blitzes with nickel Ja'Quan McMillian and first-round rookie Jahdae Barron, depending on the situation.

He is an explosive safety and a versatile defender, something that was missing in the Broncos' defense last season. Speaking of his versatility, Hufanga has been playing everywhere. Specifically, he has been lined up in seven different positions throughout the first five games of the season, which proves why Denver signed him during free agency earlier in the year.

He has seen snaps at both safety positions, at nickel, at corner, at linebacker, and even as an edge rusher.

Hufanga has been a monster at the safety position. Through the first five weeks, he has had a forced fumble, which is something he has not done since his All-Pro season in 2022. Additionally, he already has three pass breakups, the second-most in his career (9).

He has been the X-factor in Denver's defense. His coverage, athleticism, and versatile skills have made the job easier for the front seven in getting into the quarterbacks and continuing their sack dominance. Nik Bonitto's name is the most mentioned so far, but once again, Talanoa Hufanga has been a very underrated piece for the Broncos so far in the first weeks of the season.