The 2024-25 season was a massive success for the Denver Broncos. They made the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50, despite having a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix, ending a ten-year streak. Nix proved why he can be the franchise guy despite people saying that Denver overdrafted him with the 12th overall selection. Denver lost in the Wild Card round against the Buffalo Bills. Despite how the season ended, it was a great one. Not only for making the Playoffs, but also for the individual honors multiple players got.

Regarding individual honors, cornerback Patrick Surtain II, edge Nik Bonitto, and receiver/returner Marvin Mims were selected to the Pro Bowl. The same three were named All-Pros alongside guard Quinn Meinerz and defensive lineman Zach Allen. Surtain, Meinerz, and Mims made the first team, while Allen and Bonitto were on the second team. Although these honors were extremely impressive for the Denver Broncos following their 2024-25 season, Patrick Surtain earned one of the biggest distinctions by winning the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Speaking of the Defensive Player of the Year award, Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto is having a monster start to the 2025-26 season, and could do something no one has done since 2004.

If Nik Bonitto wins the DPOY award, he and Surtain could join an elite list:

No pair of teammates has won the Defensive Player of the Year award in back-to-back seasons since Ray Lewis and Ed Reed in 2003 and 2004. Specifically, the Ravens' tandem is the only one in the century. This accomplishment has happened multiple times, but since 2000, only once. Since the award started in 1971, this has occurred three times.

The three times a pair of teammates have won the Defensive Player of the Year award in back-to-back seasons have been: Steelers' Joe Greene, Mel Blount, and Jack Lambert (1974-1976), Bills' Bryce Paup and Bruce Smith (1995-1996), and Ravens' Ray Lewis, Ed Reed (2003-2004). There are still 12 Weeks remaining in the regular season, and lots of things can happen, but joining this elite list would be insanely good for the Denver Broncos.

The former Oklahoma Sooner and second-round pick edge rusher has had a monster start to the season. He leads the NFL in sacks with 7, despite not having one in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. Bonitto is on pace to break the NFL All-Time single-season sack record, and has 14 QB hits plus seven tackles for loss. Denver signed Nik to a four-year, $106 million deal in the offseason. Simply a steal for one of the best, if not the best, pass rushers in today's NFL.