Nik Bonitto is on pace for some all-time NFL history after Week 5

Nik Bonitto has simply been playing a different sport this year, and he is on pace for some all-time NFL history in 2025. Bonitto had another prolific day rushing the passer, as he was credited with another 2.5 sacks, which is a season-high total.

Bonitto now has seven sacks on the 2025 NFL Season and helped the Denver Broncos beat the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. On the season, the Broncos' stud rusher has seven sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 14 QB hits.

He's approaching his 2024 totals already and could eclipse those totals with time to spare in the 2025 NFL Season. But when you pull back the curtains a bit and look at what he has done thus far, he is actually on pace for some all-time NFL history if he can keep this thing up throughout the season.

Nik Bonitto is on pace to break the single-season sack record

Through the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, Nik Bonitto already has seven sacks. He had another 2.5 here in Week 5 against the Eagles and has had six sacks over his last three games. He is now officially on pace for 24 sacks, which would break the all-time record:

Nik Bonitto is currently on pace for 24 sacks, which would break the single-season NFL sack record 💥 💥 @nikkkkbonitto has come to PLAY this year.#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/IReHL9Cv98 — Predominantly Orange (@PredomOrange) October 5, 2025

The record is held by two people: TJ Watt and Michael Strahan, two of the best pass-rushers of all-time, and it seems like the Broncos are slowly having yet another one of those players on their team. Von Miller made his mark with the Denver Broncos, and now Nik Bonitto is on his way to do the same.

Bonitto has come a long way. He was virtually non-existent during his rookie season back in 2022, but he broke out a bit in the 2023 NFL Season and really became a household name in 2024, as he finished with 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterbacks hits. He also added two defensive touchdowns as well.

Simply put, not only is Nik Bonitto on pace for some all-time NFL history, but he is also emerging as the best defensive player in the NFL right now.