Inside look at Broncos locker room after win is proof that this team is close

The Denver Broncos have one of the best cultures in the NFL, and Sean Payton's post-game speech is a must-see. The Broncos move to 3-2 on the season with the biggest win of the Payton era, a fourth-quarter comeback masterpiece over the Eagles.

The Eagles literally just won the Super Bowl and are seen by many as the best team in the NFL, but the Broncos were the better team on Sunday afternoon. Denver now heads to London for a primetime showdown in Week 6.

Well, after the game, cameras captured a post-game speech from the locker room, given by head coach Sean Payton, and it really proves just how close this team is from being special.

The inside look at the Broncos' locker room is simply everything

The celebration smoke, the team fixated on its head coach, and the overall atmosphere that you can feel from your screen is indicative of just how special this team is and how close they are:

Sean Payton’s 173rd win as a head coach passes mentor Bill Parcells on the NFL’s all-time list.



He addresses his Broncos in the postgame celebration after handing the Eagles their first loss:pic.twitter.com/isnA8PLB7d — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 5, 2025

When the leader speaks, people listen, and Sean Payton is the leader of this football team, period. I am sure that the tough coaching could be a bit off-putting sometimes, as Denver losing two games in a row in Week 2 and 3 surely did not make the players look at Sean Payton all that kindly, but I guess you never know.

It's important to see the big picture here. The Denver Broncos have gotten a lot better even over the past few weeks. The Broncos lost back-to-back games against the Colts and Chargers on walk-off field goals, and you get the sense that the those teams even just a couple of weeks ago would not have been able to beat the Eagles in Week 5.

It goes to show you just how close this team is. This could have been the turning point in the season for the Broncos, as they now have a great chance to get to 5-2 with wins over the New York Jets and New York Giants over the next two weeks.