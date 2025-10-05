Broncos' decision to go for two in win proves Sean Payton is one step ahead

The Denver Broncos decision to go for two points gave them the lead and also proved that Sean Payton was one step ahead. With less than 10 minutes left in the game, the Denver Broncos got within one point of the Eagles.

Frankly, I was shocked to see the Broncos make this comeback, but perhaps we have underrated just how good this team could be. Not only was the defense exceptional in the second half, but the offense really bucked up and held their own as well.

Bo Nix was fabulous and was hyper-accurate in the second half. Well, Denver had a chance to tie the game at 17 late in the fourth quarter, but the Broncos opted to go for two points, and while it felt like a bold and the wrong move at the time, it ended up being the right one.

The Broncos took a one-point lead over the Eagles with a huge two-point conversion

Not only was this a great play-call from Sean Payton, but it ended up being the points that put Denver over the edge. This was a masterful work of head coaching why Sean Payton, as the Broncos not only got the lead, but they continued to latch the momentum for themselves.

Bo Nix to Troy Franklin for the 2-point conversion. #ProDucks 🦆pic.twitter.com/HIOHQIr0Wi — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) October 5, 2025

Furthermore, I do believe the Broncos were also figuring that they were getting the ball back at least one more time, which would have allowed them to go up by more than a field goal, and that's what they did. Denver going up 21-17 forced the Eagles to have to score a touchdown. Had the game been 20-17, the circumstances would have been a lot different.

And if the Broncos were able to score a touchdown, Denver would have likely went up 25-17 at least, but perhaps even 26-17 if they went for two again and went for it.

When you think about it, Sean Payton was playing chess with this move, and it paid off in a massive way.