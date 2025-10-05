Bo Nix just proved to the NFL world why he's a top QB in Week 5 comeback

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix was simply playing out of his mind in the second half of the team's comeback win against the Eagles. Nix and the Denver Broncos were flat-out awful in the first half of this game, and it was trending toward being a massive blowoyt.

The Eagles had gone up 17-3 on Denver, and the team saw themselves down by a whopping 14 points in the fourth quarter. In most circumstances, that deficit in Philadelphia would have been too much, but not for the Denver Broncos.

It still feels like there are people out there who are doubting why the Denver Broncos used a first-round pick on Bo Nix, but the fourth quarter here in the team's Week 5 comeback was another 'tally' for the Broncos and another confirmation that not only is Bo Nix a franchise QB, but he's a top QB in this league as well.

Bo Nix was nearly perfect in the fourth quarter against the Eagles

Bo Nix was lights-out when it mattered the most. When the Denver Broncos had to 'have it,' their QB came up in the clutch more times than we can honestly count:

Bo Nix in the 4th quarter vs the Eagles



🧊 9/10

🧊 126 passing yards

🧊 1 TD

🧊 3/3 scoring drives pic.twitter.com/GDXgqeD3xA — PFF (@PFF) October 5, 2025

That's a 152.1 passer rating for Bo Nix in the fourth quarter, folks. The Broncos had multiple touchdown drives and also added a clutch two-point conversion as well, which ended up being a huge factor in this game. Denver ended up making it 21-17 and not 20-17, which forced the Eagles to have to get the ball into the end zone on their final drive.

Sean Payton was running circles around Eagles' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and the Broncos ended up getting the last laugh. More broadly, though, Bo Nix just proved to the NFL world why he is indeed a top QB. Many people have been loud in the criticism of Bo Nix, and usually is never fully warranted.

Nix's receivers didn't really do him many favors today, but all in all, this second-year QB who is still developing just had himself a statement win against the defending Super Bowl champions. He was calm under pressure and simply made the right throws when they needed it the most.