The Denver Broncos have officially arrived after comeback win over Eagles

The Denver Broncos mounted a double-digit comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, officially putting the rest of the NFL on notice. It was truly a tale of two halves for the Denver Broncos, as they had just a field goal to show for themselves, and the Eagles ended up breaking open the game a bit shortly after halftime.

A 17-3 Eagles lead heading into the fourth quarter truly felt impossible for the Broncos, and it would have likely felt like that for most teams, but the Broncos found a way. It was a magical fourth quarter, for Denver, and I am surely not the only one who thought that this game was over.

However, somehow, someway, the Broncos got their act together and put together a two touchdown drives and added a field goal for good measure. Sean Payton's decision to go for that two-point conversion was bold, but it paid off. All in all, I think it is safe to say that the Denver Broncos have arrived.

Denver's win over Philly was magical and proof that the Broncos have arrived

Denver just did something that not many other teams have done, and that's beat the Eagles, period. But not only did they beat the Eagles, but they beat them in Philly and shut them out in the fourth quarter to do so.

What was clear to me in that fourth quarter was that the Broncos have no quit in them, and that the coaching staff has instilled a wickedly-tough culture into this roster. Not only did the defense shape-up, but the offense was prolific, and Bo Nix was flawless.

This is the type of win that can kickstart a franchise - Sean Payton typically wins around 70% of his games in October and November, and he's started off October with yet another win. The Broncos may have just put the NFL on notice here. They have arrived.