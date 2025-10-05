Broncos just got the perfect opportunity to bolster its roster in coming weeks

The Denver Broncos should be in a position to add a player or two by the NFL trade deadline, and the perfect chance may have presented itself. While the Broncos are 2-2 through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL Season, things could change.

A win over the Eagles could have Denver on the cusp of really breaking out, as they'll face the New York Jets and New York Giants in the following weeks. In the offseason, Denver tried to bolster its weaker positions with players like Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, JK Dobbins, Talanoa Hufanga, and Pat Bryant.

On paper, the Broncos definitely got better at all of these positions, but the results have been a mixed bag thus far. For example, with Dre Greenlaw still not being able to suit up, their work at inside linebacker feels not nearly enough. However, a recent report indicates that Denver might have seen the perfect opportunity present itself in the coming weeks.

The New Orleans Saints could be prepared to trade some players in the coming weeks

Sean Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints for years, could see his former team begin to blow it up as we approach the NFL trade deadline, which is on November 4th:

There are teams interested in some of the Saints' veteran players and they'll be watching to see who becomes available in the coming weeks, league sources tell me. There's a feeling around the league that New Orleans will be open to hearing offers in the coming weeks. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 4, 2025

The Saints are 0-4 and trending toward being the worst team in the NFC this year, but many of us saw that coming, to be honest, but which players on the Saints might make a lot of sense for the Denver Broncos? Their linebackers in Pete Werner and Demario Davis would make a ton of sense, even with Dre Greenlaw in the picture. Davis played for Sean Payton from 2018-2021.

Payton's Saints drafted Pete Werner in 2021, so he's also got an obvious connection here as well.

They've got a top-10 center in Erik McCoy who could absolutely bolster the interior of the offensive line. Second-year starter Luke Wattenberg has definitely struggled this year, and he is clearly the weakness link along the OL.

Those three players not only have connections to Sean Payton, but all three could very easily fill massive weaknesses on the Denver Broncos' roster the rest of the season, and with the Broncos being in a position to vault into contention this year, making one (or multiple) additions to either side of the ball would make loads of sense.

The Broncos have a franchise QB on his rookie deal, and that isn't going to last forever.