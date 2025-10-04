Denver Broncos must look to make a major addition with a win in Week 5

The Denver Broncos can get to 3-2 with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, and a win should force them to make a huge addition. Denver is close, and I feel comfortable in saying that this team is slightly better than their record indicates.

Denver should be 3-1 at minimum, and as we all know, their losses in Week 2 and Week 3 could have easily been wins if just one plan went the other way. However, we're still early in the season, and as we have said many times, Sean Payton is a .500 coach in September, so Denver being 2-2 is just fine and nothing out of the ordinary.

The Broncos could get to 3-2 for the second year in a row if they beat the Eagles, a well-coached but flawed team. As of now, it's one month until the NFL trade deadline, which is on November 4th following Week 9 action. If the Denver Broncos are able to leave Philadelphia with a win, they should look to make some type of major addition.

The Denver Broncos need to make a major trade if they beat the Eagles in Week 5

Week 5 would definitely be a point in time when teams could begin working the phones to try to trade some players. The New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets are all 0-4 and could obviously drop to 0-5 with a loss on Sunday.

Sean Payton used to coach the Saints, so many of his former players are still there. It would make sense for George Paton to call up Saints' GM Mickey Loomis to see who could be available, as Denver needs an upgrade at center, linebacker, and perhaps even at tight end.

The Jets also have Broncos' ties - Jets' GM Darren Mougey spent years in the Denver Broncos' front office, and their head coach, Aaron Glenn, was on Sean Payton's staffs in New Orleans. The Jets could also present a situation where Denver may look to upgrade.

The Tennessee Titans have a few former Denver Broncos' players - linebacker Cody Barton is someone the team should have re-signed, and it would be quite funny to see Denver bring him back. Titans' center Lloyd Cushenberry left Denver following the 2023 NFL Season, and he would ironically be an upgrade over Luke Wattenberg.

Other 1-3 teams across the NFL like the Dolphins, Browns, Panthers, and Giants could present opportunities for Denver to upgrade. No matter where you look, the Denver Broncos have chances to upgrade their roster across the NFL, and if they beat the Eagles on Sunday, it gives them every single reason to make an upgrade.