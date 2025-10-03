Denver Broncos' draft gamble doesn’t look like it’s paying off yet

The Denver Broncos made some interesting selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, and one of their most notable picks has hardly made a peep. Denver now heads to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in what could be a turning point for the team in Week 5.

Philly is not nearly as good as their record indicates, and the Broncos might actually be a bit better than what their 2-2 record says. With Sean Payton's head coaching history painting a great picture in October and November, Denver can kick October off with a massive win in a hostile environment, and it'll take every single active player on gameday to get it done.

The Eagles will be a handful to deal with no matter how you slice it. Well, the Broncos' rookie class from the 2025 NFL Draft has now completed their first four games in the NFL, and while some of the players like RJ Harvey and Jeremy Crawshaw have made some noise, others have not, and it's clear that Denver's huge draft gamble has not yet begun to pay off at all.

Jahdae Barron has hardly made his presence felt through the first month of his NFL career

Jahdae Barron was, simply, a shocking pick by the Denver Broncos with the 20th selection. What seems to be reasonably possible is that Denver had the intention to draft Emeka Egbuka at pick 20, but he had gone to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the pick before, and it's also clear that the team's front office did not expect Barron to be there.

TreVeyon Henderson, the running back who fell into the second round and went to the New England Patriots, was another option for Denver, but Barron was clearly the highest-rated player on their board. Well, through four games, Jahdae Barron has played in just 74 snaps, which is only 28% on defense.

He's registered one pass defended, one fumble recovery, and eight tackles thus far. Pro Football Reference credits him with giving up four receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown, allowing an opposing passer rating of 106. It's not really been much of a start at all for Barron, and yes, while the Denver Broncos do have the most talented secondary in the NFL, you'd have liked to see the team's first-round pick make a bit more of an impact here.

Perhaps the next quarter of the season will bring different results for the rookie.