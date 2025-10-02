The one Broncos player who could turn Week 5 on its head

The Denver Broncos are coming off a hot victory against the Bengals, but now set their sights on the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. As a whole, the Broncos stepped up and showed off last week. Fans are hoping the momentum can carry through the rest of the season.

The Eagles are undefeated, but they’re underperforming in several metrics. They lead the league in three-and-outs — a crazy statistic for one of the last two unbeaten teams. This is one weakness the Broncos will need to exploit.

In punt coverage, Philadelphia ranks 30th, allowing an average of nearly twenty yards per return. If the Broncos are gonna shock the world with an upset on Sunday, it may be the first special teams touchdown of the season that flips the script.

Broncos X-Factor Marvin Mims will exploit the Eagles weakness

Broncos WR Marvin Mims just had his best game of the season against the Bengals, flexing his versatility with a rushing touchdown. So far this season, he’s been Denver’s primary return man — logging 9 kickoffs and 9 punts. He’s averaged 27.6 yards per kick and 14.1 per punt. Though his stats have been modest across all phases, it’s clear the coaches trust him and want to use him in a variety of ways.

Against the Eagles’ lackluster punt coverage unit, it’s time for Marvin the Martian to bring the kaboom and take one back to the house. With Philadelphia leading the league in three-and-outs, he’s gonna get plenty of opportunities. A score (or two) would be nice, but Mims can also be a difference-maker by flipping the field and setting the offense up past midfield.

It won’t just be in the return game. He caught all six of his targets last week for 69 yards. His one and only rushing attempt went for 16 yards and a score. The Eagles need to be worried every time number 19 steps onto the field. He’s a deep threat whenever Bo drops back to throw.

Mims also had a role in last week’s dominating rushing performance, which should affect how the Eagles prepare for Denver’s offense. It’s been a while since teams had to gameplan for a Broncos rushing attack, and that might open up the passing game for Mims and the receivers.

Whether it’s putting points on the board in multiple ways or giving Denver short fields to start drives, the conditions are ripe for Planet Mims to be the X-factor in Week 5 — as the Broncos fire the ray gun and blow up the Eagles’ perfect record.