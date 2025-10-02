3 wildly bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 5 against Eagles

The Denver Broncos face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Let's make a few bold predictions for the game.

The Eagles aren't as good as their 4-0 record might indicate, and I truly believe Denver has a chance in this one. They've been better where it matters the most thus far, like at quarterback, creating pressure, and running the ball.

Now yes, this game is going to be tough since it's in Philadelphia, but Denver has the formula to win. We made our bold predictions for this game. Let's get into it here.

Time to get bold in Week 5 for the Denver Broncos!

Broncos' defense has a pick-six

The Denver Broncos have forced just four turnovers on the year thus far and have just one interception, so the defense is due for a takeaway or two in this game. Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts has been a subpar passer for most of his NFL career, and he has not seen a secondary this talented in quite some time. Hurts hasn't yet thrown a pick, but he's also not been able to consistent throw the ball.

The QB struggles to work the middle of the field and isn't a fast processor. Hurts does tend to also struggle playing on time, and despite having AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, the passing production you'd expect isn't there. Hurts actually went 0/8 passing in the second half in their victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Philly's passing attack is trending in the wrong direction, and one of Denver's cornerbacks is not only going to intercept a Hurts' pass, but they'll take it back for a touchdown.

Broncos outrush Eagles by at least 50 yards

Not only have the Philadelphia Eagles struggled to run the ball this year, but they have also struggled to stop the run. They have been outgained on the ground in each of the last two weeks. In Week 3, the Eagles gave up 160 yards but only rushed for 86, and last week, they gave up 104 yards and rushed for just 88.

On the other hand, Denver has run the ball quite well this year, as JK Dobbins is fourth in the NFL with 323 yards. Saquon Barkley is ranked 20th at just 237 yards. Yes, this game is in Philadelphia, but the Eagles are trending in the wrong direction with the run game on both sides of the ball. Denver will outgain Philly by at least 50 yards.

Broncos win 23-21 on a late field goal from Wil Lutz

The Eagles are due for a letdown game - they have won their four games by a combined 20 points, can't get anything going on offense consistently, and their defense hasn't been all that special. The Broncos will be in a back and forth affair with the Eagles, but Wil Lutz is going to come through late in the game to make it 23-21 in a huge Broncos victory.