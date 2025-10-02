These three Broncos are facing a massive make-or-break month in October

With a month of football behind us now, it is becoming more and more clear where certain Denver Broncos stand in relation to the rest of the roster. As offensive and defensive identities are taking shape, players who are failing to perform are being left behind the rest of the unit.

Specifically for the Broncos, they are going to need to see how aggressively they need to approach the trading deadline in an attempt to fix their weaknesses. Denver is going to need to make a push to get into the playoffs, especially after entering 2025 with legitimate expectations and aspirations. If Denver falls short of more New Year's football, it could be cause for legitimate shakeups.

In Devner, three key players stand out as entering a make-or-break month of October, both relative to their role on the 2025 team and with the organization long-term. If the Broncos are serious about a playoff spot and these players continue to struggle, it could lead to Sean Payton and George Paton making difficult decisions.

Evan Engram tops Broncos players entering a make-or-break month of October

Alex Singleton is in a fascinating spot as a Bronco. His stat line has still been more or less fine, but it is clear in watching the games that he is slower than before, and it has hurt the defense on several occasions.

Denver can expect linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Drew Sanders to return at some point this season, and if they do so healthy and effective, it could lead to the end of Singleton's time in Denver. Of note, he is in the final year of his Broncos extension and is on a very cuttable deal.

For Luke Wattenberg, the start to the season has not been very kind to him. He has been flagged six times on the young campaign, including four times in Monday's victory over the Bengals. In terms of actual blocking, his run blocking has ranked 15th in the NFL per Pro Football Focus, and his pass blocking at 27th, but his penalty issue has been impossible to look away from. If this continues, could Denver bring back Lloyd Cushenberry?

Evan Engram was heralded as the solution to Sean Payton's "joker" problem, but he has been football's most disappointing free agent signing so far this year. In four games so far, Engram has been ineffective, at best, with his season high in catching being four and his yardage high being 29. If the Broncos decide they need more from their tight ends, New Orleans' Juwan Johnson could be a logical target.