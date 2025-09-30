3 roster moves the Broncos must make following their Week 4 blowout win

The Denver Broncos beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, but they still have to make some changes before their Week 5 game. The Broncos get out of September with another 2-2 record, and this is par for the course for Sean Payton - he wins half of his games in the first month of the year.

After the Bengals got out to a 3-0 lead, I was honestly worried the game was going to be a bit closer than it needed to be, but Denver's defense bucked-up and did not allow Cincy to score another point. Neither Tee Higgins nor Ja'Marr Chase made much of an impact in this game, and the defense got off the field very quickly following that first drive.

But again, the Broncos were a bit sloppy from time to time, and it's abundantly clear that they need to make a few changes before their huge Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. This could truly flip the season into their favor even more with a win next week.

3 changes the Denver Broncos must make following huge Week 4 victory

Send Luke Wattenberg to the bench in favor of Alex Forsyth

Perhaps the worst game of his NFL career, Luke Wattenberg was a mess in Week 4. Against a below-average Bengals' defensive line, the starting center got called for four penalties, which is just inexcusable. Simply put, Wattenberg is going to have another rough game in Week 5 against the much more formidable Eagles' DL unless something changes. Alex Forsyth is the backup center and was teammates with Bo Nix at Oregon. You really have to wonder what it would take for Wattenberg to be sent to the bench if it does not happen after this disaster...

More designed QB runs for Bo Nix going forward

It feels like we are asking for this after every game - where are the designed QB runs for Bo Nix? Nix's legs are a huge threat, but we hardly saw them in Week 4. Nix had a short touchdown run, but he can do significant damage with his legs, and it's a huge plus to his game. Bo Nix is still developing as a QB in the NFL and surely wants to polish his passing, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't also take off and run when there is space.

Make the change at inside linebacker...

Alex Singleton and the defense definitely did not start off on the right foot, but they calmed down as they game went on. It did feel like Singleton again missed a handful of tackles and played about as expected, which isn't nearly good enough. How much longer do the Denver Broncos want to deal with Alex Singleton being a liability before they make a change? Why haven't the Broncos made a trade for a linebacker? I just do not understand - the ILB group might honestly be the worst in the NFL, and it's bringing the entire team down.