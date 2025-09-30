Sean Payton may have finally cracked the code with the Broncos' RB rotation

The Denver Broncos had their best game of the season in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they got huge clarity at this key position. The Broncos simply had to win this game, and they had to win this game by multiple scores if you ask me.

Fortunately, they did. The Bengals did not touch the end zone and frankly did not come close. After getting out to a 3-0 lead, Cincy collapsed - Denver scored 28 unanswered points, and if it wasn't for a pretty rough play sequence down at the goal line to end the first half, Denver breaks 30 points in this one.

Through the air and on the ground, Denver did a ton of damage. Besides the ugly interception from Bo Nix, the passing attack was working all game. The Broncos definitely took some shots downfield and spread the ball around a ton. But in the backfield, head coach and play-caller Sean Payton finally seems to have cracked the code...

Sean Payton is beginning to figure this thing out on offense...

Yes, it took until the fourth game, but Sean Payton deployed JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey the right way in Week 4, and here is how:

Sean Payton said they changed the RB usage tonight and went to more giving J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey series on the field rather than based on play call.



Payton said he thought it helped both get into rhythm.



They combined for 35 touches, 203 offensive yards and a TD. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) September 30, 2025

This is the right move. Both Dobbins and Harvey did get themselves into rhythms during the game. JK Dobbins became the first 100-yard rusher for the Denver Broncos since Latavius Murray back in the 2022 NFL Season, and Harvey racked up 98 offensive yards and a touchdown. The rookie had 58 yards on the ground and 40 receiving yards.

What we saw from the Dobbins/Harvey split in Week 4 is exactly the way they should be used for the rest of the season - RJ Harvey is definitely the more explosive player and can do more damage as a receiver than JK Dobbins can, but Dobbins is the better runner and was awesome in between the tackles on Monday Night Football.

As Parker Gabriel noted, the running back duo combined for over 200 yards and 35 touches. Them both getting going also opens up the passing game and takes a lot of pressure off of Bo Nix, who threw for a career-high 326 passing yards and completed nearly 70% of his attempts.

All in all, you really can't complain with this offensive performance at all - the Broncos were in control for virtually the entire game and finish September with a strong 2-2 record.