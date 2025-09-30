Broncos offense just did something that rivals the Peyton Manning era

The Denver Broncos took it to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football and just did something that dates back to the Peyton Manning era. Denver's performance on Monday Night Football was perhaps one of the best games they have played in quite some time.

Sure, the penalties stunk, but in terms of total domination, this was up there. The Broncos continue playing very well at home in the Bo Nix era and held the Cincinnati Bengals out of the end zone and allowed them to score just ones - their first drive of the game.

But the story of the day was really not the Bengals, it was just how insanely prolific the Denver Broncos were on offense. In fact, they were so good that the offense actually just did something they have not done since the Peyton Manning era over 10 years ago. Yes, you read that right.

The Broncos gained 512 yards on offense, the most since 2014 during the Peyton Manning era

The ESPN page for Monday Night Football does give the Denver Broncos 512 yards of total offense, but the point still stands:

The Broncos 515 yards of offense is their most since Week 5 of the 2014 season, when Peyton Manning was the quarterback 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZL4s3Px0w2 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 30, 2025

Credit Zac Stevens - the Denver Broncos racked up 512 yards on offense, which is the most since the 2014 NFL Season, the final year of Peyton Manning's prime years in the NFL. The Broncos actually racked up 568 total yards on offense in that blowout win over the Cardinals - it was a 41-20 victory.

But back to Monday Night Football - the Denver Broncos gained 29 first downs, and had 17 of them through the air. The Broncos were a stellar 8/14 on third down and ran 80 total plays. Furthermore, the team averaged 6.4 yards per play and had 326 passing yards to go along with 186 rushing yards.

Denver rushed for 4.9 yards per carry and had 38 total run plays. Both Denver and Cincinnati had 10 total offensive drives. The penalties are still an issue, sure, but the Broncos' offense, despite all of those ugly penalties, was able to churn out over 500 yards of total offense, something they have not done since the prime Peyton Manning years, which is just crazy to think about.

Yes, the Bengals are a flawed team, but it's hard to gain 400 yards in a game on offense, let alone 500. The Denver Broncos put on a clinic in this one.