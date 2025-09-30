It only took JK Dobbins four games to prove why the Broncos signed him

Late in the fourth quarter in the Broncos win over the Bengals, running back JK Dobbins proved exactly why the team signed him in free agency. JK Dobbins was a stellar signing, period, and he's played just four games for the Denver Broncos.

The team won in blowout fashion over the Cincinnati Bengals and get out of September with a solid 2-2 record. Sean Payton is a .500 coach across his career in September, so this isn't a bad place to be in. With some winnable games coming up, Denver could go on a run. Payton actually wins close to 70% of his games in October and November.

Anyway, late in the fourth quarter in the Denver Broncos Week 4 win, JK Dobbins did something that no Broncos running back had done in multiple seasons - run for at least 100 yards in a game. Finally, this longest streak in the NFL gets broken.

JK Dobbins hits the 100-yard mark in his fourth game with the Denver Broncos

Here is the the carry that got Dobbins to the 100-yard mark:

JK Dobbins is the first Broncos' rusher in the last 38 games to finally hit 100+ yards in a game



JK Dobbins is the first Broncos' rusher in the last 38 games to finally hit 100+ yards in a game

Finally have a run game in the Mile High

The Broncos signed Dobbins later in the free agency period, and this was after they took RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dobbins signed after a very strong year with the Los Angeles Chargers - he ran for over 900 yards and had nine touchdowns on the ground in just 13 games.

For some reason, though, the LA Chargers opted to not bring Dobbins back and instead rolled with Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. The veteran Harris tore his Achilles, so it's primarily going to be Hampton for the Chargers in 2025 and beyond.

But anyway, JK Dobbins finishes the day with 16 carries for 101 yards. He averaged a whopping 6.3 yards per carry and will finish off Week 4 having run for 323 yards across the first quarter of the season. JK Dobbins is now averaging 80.8 yards per game and is actually on pace to have one of the best running back seasons in Denver Broncos history.

The Broncos made a huge move by bringing in Dobbins - he's proven himself each and every week thus far and has been an insanely efficient runner for the team.