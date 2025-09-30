Broncos' All-Pro weapon may have finally hit his stride after strong Week 4

The Denver Broncos blew out the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, and their All-Pro weapon may have finally hit his stride. The Broncos finally played a complete game, but yes, some of the sloppy penalties are something to take note of.

However, the defense kept the Bengals out of the end zone, and it was all in all a solid game for the team. They got back on track in a huge way and and finish September with a solid 2-2 record. Bo Nix and the offense clearly had their best performance.

The run game came alive as well, as JK Dobbins hit the 100-yard mark, which snapped a years-long streak for Denver. The Broncos also saw their elite, third-year weapon hit his stride in a game that might begin to get things going.

Third-year receiver Marvin Mims Jr did a ton of damage in Week 4 against the Bengals

Not only did Mims do some damage as a receiver, as you can see right here, but he also made some noise on the ground, as he ran for a touchdown. This throw from Bo Nix was perfect, but the catch from Mims may have been even better:

Don’t forget about this throw 👀



Bo Nix hits Marvin Mims Jr on the sideline shot in Cincy’s Cover 2 coverage



Perfect, as it set up the TD to go up three possessions at halftime



pic.twitter.com/yRS8ESuvB3 — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) September 30, 2025

Earlier on in the game, though, the third-year player and All-Pro took a carry 16 yards into the end zone and really began to break things open in a good way for Denver. The Bengals really never found their groove after this touchdown.

Marvin Mims Jr. takes the handoff all the way to the end zone 💨



CINvsDEN on ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/9nSh1APzjR — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2025

In total, Marvin Mims finished the game with one carry for 16 yards and a score, and also added six receptions for 69 yards, totaling 85 yards on offense for the elite weapon. This is how Mims should be used - he is an electric player with elite speed and is able to do a ton of damage as a ball carrier and as a genuine wide receiver.