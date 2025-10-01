3 obvious weaknesses the Broncos must fix after first month of 2025 season

The Denver Broncos are a respectable 2-2 after four games in the 2025 season. What are the team's primary weaknesses? The Broncos are a good football team right now, but far from great and absolutely have to begin playing better.

The first month of the season brought some encouraging things. The run game looks pretty solid, and Bo Nix has played well over the past three weeks, really. Denver is now heading to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in a game they can absolutely win.

Before we get to the second quarter of the season, though, let's dive into the team's primary weaknesses.

These are the Denver Broncos' primary weaknesses...

Penalties... too many!

The Broncos have the fifth-most penalty yards in the NFL at 290 and have been called for the seventh-most infractions in the NFL at 31. It's been a brutal beginning to the year in this department, and you really have to wonder what the issue is. Denver does appear to have a strong coaching staff on both sides of the ball, but the team isn't playing clean football out there. If this team hopes to vault into contention, it must get these penalties under control. It's going to derail their season if not.

Opening defensive drives

The Broncos have actually allowed points on every single one of their opening defensive drives in 2025, getting into an early hole in each game. Now, yes, the points have only been field goals, but I personally believe this is a huge weakness that also needs to be fixed. Denver has trailed in every game this year because of this, and to the defense's credit, they do button up as the game goes on, but it almost feels like this team is gifting the opponent three points. If Denver can begin to get teams off the field to start games, it can grab early leads and put itself in a much better position to win.

Overall offensive consistency

Another weakness is the overall consistency of the offense, as this team was just that across the first three games of the season, and the team was even a bit iffy at times on offense in Week 4. You'd love to see the passing game settle down more and perhaps see Bo Nix perform better from within the pocket.

The run game has come alive in recent weeks, as free agent signing JK Dobbins has been a great addition. But overall, the unit has left some points out there - and a clear example is their second-to-last drive in the second quarter in Week 4.

The Broncos had gotten to the one yard line and went for it on fourth down. They had several chances to come away with points, but Bo Nix threw an interception. That's just one example, though.