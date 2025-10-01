Former Broncos' head coach just gave Bo Nix a very flattering comparison

Bo Nix and the Broncos are 2-2 on the season after a huge Week 4 win. They'll face a former head coach in Vic Fangio in Week 5. Denver plays at Philadelphia and will face the defending Super Bowl champions in what might be a closer game than you think. The Eagles haven't been great this year and aren't nearly as good as their record indicates.

They've been outgained in every game this season and have failed to hit 100 yards rushing in each of the last two games. Philly has won their first four games by a total of 20 points, so they are getting by with razor-thin margins. If nothing else, though, this team is loaded with talent and well coached.

Former Denver Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio is the Eagles' defensive coordinator and has done a marvelous job with this unit. During his tenure as the team's head coach, the Broncos were always a buttoned-up, disciplined team, and that is honestly kind of missed here in 2025. Well, in speaking with the media earlier this week, Fangio offered a very flattering comparison for Bo Nix.

Vic Fangio compares Broncos' QB Bo Nix to Baker Mayfield

I would tend to believe one of the best defensive minds in the NFL when he speaks:

Eagles DC Vic Fangio told Philly reporters today he thinks Bo Nix is "a lot like Baker Mayfield."



"I think he might be Baker's younger brother. Really good. Really, really good." — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) September 30, 2025

Fangio has been in the NFL for decades and has surely seen perhaps hundreds of quarterbacks during his time. The comparison to Baker Mayfield is honestly interesting, but I can see where the veteran coach is coming from.

Both Bo Nix and Baker Mayfield are able to make elite plays with their legs and have strong, accurate arms. Nix and Mayfield also both have a bit of an edge/attitude when they're on the field, which is never really a bad thing, either.

While I believe Bo Nix is most similar to someone like Tony Romo, the comparison to Baker Mayfield might be appropriate for today's NFL. Frankly, Nix might be the better QB in this Week 5 matchup as well, as Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts has never been a consistent, NFL-caliber passer. He's not a QB who can consistent throw in the middle of the field, and he takes a surprising amount of sacks.

The Denver Broncos can win this game against the Eagles in Week 5 despite what appears to be a massive cloud of doubt over this team. Denver getting to 3-2 would give them an even better shot to go on a run, as they have very winnable opponents coming up on their schedule after Week 5.