Denver Broncos' new playmaker looks unstoppable after the first month

There is a lot of good with the Denver Broncos after the first month of the season, and this key offensive playmaker looks unstoppable. Denver is now 2-2 on the season after a blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The defense had their best game of the season, and the offense racked up over 500 yards of total offense. Overall, it was as dominant of a win as this franchise has had in quite some time, but it was also expected if you ask me.

Denver had to win that game, and they did. Now that the Broncos are in a solid spot after two games, they'll now turn their attention to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, an undefeated team that isn't nearly as good as their record might indicate. What we saw in Week 4 from the Broncos was a strong and relentless rushing attack led by this key offensive playmaker who just got here.

JK Dobbins has been here four games but already looks unstoppable for the Denver Broncos

Signing late in free agency to a one-year deal, JK Dobbins was a smart, savvy signing by the Denver Broncos. He does have a lengthy injury history but has played in all but four games since the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Dobbins signed with the Chagers last year and had over 900 yards in just 13 games.

Now with the Broncos, JK Dobbins is off to a wicked start in the 2025 NFL Season and is already on pace to smash his career-high totals. Through four games, Dobbins is not only fourth in the NFL in rushing yards, but his entire production proves that he is just having his way against opposing defenses:



57 attempts

323 yards

3 touchdowns

57.9% success rate

5.7 yards per attempt

80.8 yards per game

JK Dobbins has been unstoppable and broke the 100-yard mark in Week 4. Dobbins becomes the first running back in Denver since Latavius Murray in 2022 to have run for 100 yards in a game. If Dobbins keeps this pace up across a full 17-game season, he would finish with the following:



243 carries

1,374 yards

13 touchdowns

This is the type of production that Denver has been missing, and even the rookie RJ Harvey is getting in on the action as well. JK Dobbins is also capable of this - his production thus far is nothing out of the ordinary, as, when healthy, he's one of the most efficient running backs in the NFL, and it's truly only been health holding him back.

Dobbins is not yet 27 years old and could have a few more years of high-end play. Now yes, Dobbins has to keep this up, but the early returns after the first month look insanely encouraging.