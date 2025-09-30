Broncos elite defense getting more reinforcements for Week 5 showdown

The Denver Broncos got a much-needed, dominating victory on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. After the first drive of the game, the Broncos' defense didn't allow the Jake Browning-led Bengals offense to run a single play in Denver territory.

An elite defense might be getting even more reinforcements at exactly the right time ahead of Week 5 against the Eagles, too.

The Broncos are set to welcome back defensive lineman Malcolm Roach to the lineup in Week 5 after placing him on IR just before the start of the season.

Broncos welcoming back DL Malcolm Roach at the perfect time

After watching him play in his first year with the Broncos in 2024, GM George Paton said during the offseason that Roach may have been the team's best signing in 2024 NFL free agency. Roach was outstanding not only as a run defender, but also as a pass rusher when he got opportunities to get after the quarterback.

He finished last season with a career-high 2.5 sacks and 8 QB hits, which don't seem like much on paper, but Roach's impact was notable on a weekly basis.

And so far in the 2025 season, it's fair to say his absence has also been notable.

The Broncos have been vulnerable up the middle on defense, both on the defensive front and at the second level. Players like Roach help raise the tide for everyone else.

The Broncos need Roach to come in and take over the snaps that are currently going to players like Eyioma Uwazurike, Jordan Jackson, and Sai'vion Jones. There is nothing wrong with rotating those guys in, but the top four of Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, DJ Jones, and Roach are the guys the Broncos want playing the lion's share of snaps.

The timing of Roach's return to the field, which at this point is not 100 percent confirmed, could not be more perfect. The Broncos face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, on the road, and one of the Eagles' biggest strengths is obviously running the football.

Roach gives the Broncos another important piece on that defensive front to be able to win at the line of scrimmage, and frankly, the Eagles have been somewhat vulnerable offensively this season. At least compared to what we're used to. They lead the league in 3-and-out rate offensively.

Having Roach back gives the Broncos another interior presence to get opportunities for their star edge rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. It protects guys like Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad at the second level of the defense from having big offensive linemen coming at them cleanly.

It may seem like a small thing, but Roach coming back for the Broncos is a huge boost to a defense that has been a little too much "bend, don't break" this season.