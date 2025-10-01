The Denver Broncos travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in their Week 5 matchup and will go against a familiar face.

After defeating the Bengals on Monday Night Football, the Broncos will have to beat Vic Fangio and his Eagles defense on Sunday to go above .500.

Fangio was the head coach in Denver for three years, finishing with a record of 19-30. Despite his record being 11 games below .500 as the head coach of the Broncos, it doesn't accurately describe how great he was in the Mile High with his defensive scheme.

Vic Fangio says that the Broncos got their QB of the future in Bo Nix with Sean Payton

Fangio and his defense were never the problem. It was always finding the right guy at quarterback, which was a problem for nearly a decade for the franchise.

After he was fired by George Paton (which was a very difficult decision for Paton due to how much he loved him), he was a consultant for the Eagles in 2022. He later became the DC at the Miami Dolphins, rejuvenating that franchise and their defense, leading them to the playoffs.

Fast forward to now, he became the Eagles' DC last season and won a Super Bowl with them in his first year.

Fangio is arguably known as one of the greatest defensive minds and coaches the league has ever had, and he just sang the praises of Bo Nix and Sean Payton.

In preparation for the Week 5 clash between the undefeated Eagles and the Broncos, Fangio was asked about Denver and Nix ahead of Sunday's game.

'He's a scrambler, a competitor and throws the ball in tight places. He runs their offense really well. Sean's done a great job bring him along'



""He's a scrambler, a competitor, and throws the ball in tight places. He runs their offense really well. Sean's done a great job bringing him along."



"They got their QB for the future. They looked long and hard for many years, and they got one."

Fangio seemed to have given his vote of approval on the second year quarterback.

He has been known for being honest when it comes to quarterbacks. Fangio was not afraid to say who his quarterback was and his guy when the Drew Lock-Teddy Bridgewater battle was going on. He doesn't sugarcoat anything, so it was very nice to see him praise Nix to the media.

Fangio is a good friend of Sean Payton, as it was rumored that he wanted to bring him back to Denver as his DC when he took the job here. The timing wasn't right, and Fangio went on his own journey, which led to a Super Bowl last season.

Nix is coming off a great game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football. He completed 69% of his passes for 326 yards and two passing touchdowns while also adding one on the ground, too.

In his presser, Fangio also compared Nix to a MVP contender in the league, too.

A great comparison from Fangio as he thinks that Nix has a lot of Baker Mayfield in him. I tend to agree as well, and a defensive savant thinks the same way.

This will be the toughest matchup Nix has faced in his young NFL career. He has never faced a defensive coordinator like Fangio and a defense like the Eagles. It will be very interesting to see how he performs and how Sean Payton manages to help out his second-year quarterback.

Nonetheless, it's reassuring to hear and read a coach like Fangio talk highly of Nix ahead of their Week 5 matchup. Nix has been receiving criticism (whether it's justified or not) more this season, after four games, and there has been a lot of chatter on social media.

Nice to see that one of the best football minds in the league believes the Broncos have their quarterback of the future.