Broncos receivers spring offense in major way (but not how you think)

If the Broncos are going to make any noise in the AFC in 2025, they are going to need their offensive unit to produce at a high level. Heading into Monday night against the Bengals, the Broncos were averaging just over 300 yards per game of total offense, a solid number that the team was ultimately going to need to improve on. If Monday night showed anything, the Broncos can see that number skyrocket with a heavy dose of their running backs.

Denver's rushing attack exploded on Monday night, led in large part by the 100-yard performance of JK Dobbins. Dobbins didn't do it all by himself, however, as the blocking in front of him by the Denver offensive line was fairly strong.

Beyond just the offensive line, Denver's receiving core did a great job of run blocking, which allowed the likes of Dobbins and RJ Harvey to break out in a major way. As with any Sean Payton offense, receivers who can block for the run downfield are a must-have and help create an explosive and balanced offense.

Denver receivers want the rock, so they know they have to block

As the old wide receiver saying goes:, "If you want the rock, you have to block", and Denver wide receivers have taken that to heart. More specifically, Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant turned in strong performances on Sunday, blocking for the run.

For Pat Bryant, one of his calling cards is his work in pass blocking. Bryant plays much larger than his 6'2", 205 lbs frame, and is quite possibly the most physical receiver that the Broncos employ. When Bryant and special teamer Trent Sherfield are on the field together, there's a good chance that the Broncos are going to see physical run blocking. Bryant has mostly been a non-factor in the passing attack so far, but his run blocking has been enough to keep him on the field. In total, Bryant has seen 58 snaps and just four targets.

As for Sutton, the Broncos first and foremost need him to be their legitimate wide receiver number one, and he has been just that in recent years. Sutton ranks 15th in receiving yards and has the fourth-most receiving scores in the NFL since the start of 2024.

On top of his receiving prowess, Sutton seems to have really stepped up his run blocking in recent years, and it was very evident with how he demolished a Bengals defender on Monday night. With JK Dobbins searching for a 100-yard game, Sutton introduced a Bengals defender to the earth, allowing Dobbins to reach the 100-yard mark. Sutton has really become one of football's best all-around receivers and is an invaluable piece to this Broncos offense.