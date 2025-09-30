Sean Payton quietly unlocked something huge for Broncos offense in Week 4 win

The Denver Broncos' offensive explosion in Week 4 was led in large part by their running backs, but Denver made sure that all of their playmakers played some level of a role in their dominating win. Even though they only put up 28 points, the Broncos totaled 512 yards, by far their most since the days of Peyton Manning.

In total, 11 different Broncos playmakers touched the ball on Monday, all of whom accounted for positive yards on the night. More impressively, only one Bronco accounted for over 100 yards, which would be former Charger JK Dobbins' 100-yard performance.

The Broncos made sure to share the love on Sunday night, giving the Broncos an offensive output, both in yards and in total players involved, that they had not had in quite some time. Credit belongs to the Broncos' offensive brain trust and quarterback Bo Nix for the team's strong performance on Sunday night, and it could be enough to give them hope heading into Sunday's matchup with the 4-0 Eagles.

Sean Payton finally got the Broncos offense to fire on all cylinders in Week 4 against the Bengals

In total against the Bengals, five Broncos turned in at least one positive rushing attempt, and nine turned in at least one positive reception, three of which turned in one of each. Seven Broncos hauled in at least two receptions, six Broncos received at least 25 yards through the air, and perhaps most interestingly, Courtland Sutton tied for the third most targets on the night.

The Broncos got solid nights all around from their offensive playmakers: Marvin Mims scored with 85 all-purpose yards, Troy Franklin had 55 receiving yards and a team-high eight targets, RJ Harvey accounted for 98 all-purpose yards, and Courtland Sutton led the team in receiving with 81 yards and a score.

Further down on the stat sheet, you can see Sean Payton's desire to get the tight end involved. The grouping of Nate Adkins, Adam Trautman, and Evan Engram combined for eight receptions and 66 yards. Engram led the receptions with four, while Trautman's 32 yards paced the other two options in that category.

Even the Broncos' backs were prominent in their passing attack. RJ Harvey's 40 receiving yards were fourth on the team, his four receptions were third, and he scored the team's final touchdown in the final quarter of play. One could also easily argue that the Broncos missed a big play to Harvey before his score as well, which could have given him a much stronger output.

In the end, Sean Payton did exactly what he had set out to do: find offensive rhythm and identity. Denver's offensive explosion was one they hadn't seen the likes of in over a decade, but they'll now face a tall task next week against the undefeated, reigning champion Eagles.