Sean Payton turned doubters into believers with huge Broncos win

It’s been 32 months since the Broncos traded for head coach Sean Payton. It’s rare for a team to give up premier draft picks for a coach, but Lord Wal-Mart and the Broncos ownership group recognized the unique opportunity to acquire a proven, culture-setting leader who knows what it takes to win a Lombardi Trophy.

Broncos fans were hyped that the coaching carousel had ended, but most knew January 31st, 2023 was only the beginning of a long process. Payton inherited a mess, including a past-prime Russell Wilson saddled with a terrible contract.

Now in his third season, Coach Payton has reforged the Broncos’ identity. The inconsistent start and 2-2 record prove there’s still work to be done, but the team’s performance on Monday Night Football against the Bengals looked like vintage Sean Payton football — balanced, creative, and relentless.

Broncos offense in MNF win finally looked like vintage Sean Payton

Going into Week 4, Payton’s record as Broncos head coach was 19-19. Considering he inherited a problematic 5-12 team, it’s impressive what he’s already accomplished. After failing to resurrect Russell Wilson’s career in 2023, the Broncos went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Payton and the Broncos then made the difficult decision to reboot the quarterback position, swallowing the financial cost of cutting Wilson and drafting Bo Nix 12th overall.

Despite four QBs being taken before him, Sean claimed it was love at first sight and that the Broncos had Nix graded higher than the others. Many in the media mocked and gawked at that claim, but by the end of the 2024 season, Sean was vindicated. The Broncos ended their playoff drought, and Bo Nix put together a historic rookie campaign.

The dead cap on Russell is nearly over. The draft picks surrendered for him and for Payton are off the board. Bo Nix is on a rookie contract, and the Broncos’ front office has done an excellent job in free agency and in re-signing franchise staples. The Super Bowl window is open.

But the 1-2 start was rough. The Broncos failed to close out two close games, and the penalties seemed to indicate a lack of discipline that reflected poorly on Sean Payton. Fans expected a massive step forward. Critics began to demand he relinquish play-calling duties, while others suggested Payton’s brand of offense simply doesn’t work anymore.

What a difference a game can make. The Broncos lit up the Bengals, putting up 28 unanswered points and netting their most offensive yards since the Peyton Manning era. Running backs caught touchdowns. Wide receivers ran in for scores. Bo Nix looked ferocious, confident, and comfortable. Dobbins snapped the 100-yard rushing drought, while Harvey looked like prime Kamara, rushing and receiving for over 100 yards.

The offense was versatile, the play-calling was creative, and the Broncos aggressively imposed their will. Sure, it was only one game against an underperforming and injured team, but it was the most complete and dynamic performance of the Sean Payton era. Hopefully, the team is back on track — and if they play like this against the defending champion Eagles, Denver could make a title run for the ages.