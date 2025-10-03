Proposed Broncos trade idea would be a clear admission of defeat on free agent

The NFL trade deadline is already just one month away, believe it or not, and we haven't seen the Denver Broncos be overly aggressive in adding anyone for a couple of years. Could that change in 2025?

A recent article published by our friends at NFL Spin Zone listed nine potential trade candidates ahead of the 2025 deadline, and one player was named as a possible fit for the Denver Broncos. The name that was dropped may be a little surprising.

The Broncos were listed as a potential landing spot for Tennessee Titans Chig Okonkwo, a free agent after the 2025 season who could potentially be available if the price is right. The Titans have a budding stud in rookie Gunnar Helm out of Texas, and as a result, could make Okonkwo available to start adding future NFL Draft capital.

Broncos listed as landing spot for Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo

Here was the explanation given by Spin Zone (and Predominantly Orange's own Lou Scataglia) regarding the possibility of Okonkwo being on the trade block:

"A veteran tight end and solid receiving options, Chig Okonkwo saw the Tennessee Titans draft Gunnar Helm in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Okonkwo has been here for a little while, so the current regime might not have much of a connection here, and I would not be shocked if the Titans were the first team to wave the white flag and begin trading players in hopes of building for the future."



- NFL Spin Zone

The Titans have already played the Broncos this year, so there might be a chance we could see those two teams do a deal if the Titans become sellers either way. But the idea of Okonkwo possibly going to the Broncos brings up a potentially massive issue, which is the presence of tight end Evan Engram.

Adding a player like Okonkwo would be a clear admission of defeat on the Engram signing, which was the most substantial move the Broncos made on the offensive side of the ball in the entire 2025 offseason. Engram has gotten off to a very slow start with the Broncos in his first month with the team, missing their Week 3 loss against the Chargers and only catching eight passes for 62 yards in the other three games.

Although there's nothing wrong with having depth at a position, the Broncos probably woulldn't make such a substantial move for a tight end just to have a guy sitting around for the duration of the season. A move like this would likely only happen if Engram is forced to miss significant time for whatever reason.

There are a few more likely trade candidates from the Titans' roster, including former Broncos like Lloyd Cushenbarry and Cody Barton, that would make sense.