Sean Payton said the quiet part out loud about Broncos TE Evan Engram

There is no question that the Denver Broncos signed tight end Evan Engram to do more than what we've seen through the first month of the season.

There's also no question that the primary goal for the offense is not simply to force-feed Engram at all costs.

The Denver Broncos need to figure out a way to get Engram going organically, and Sean Payton realizes that. But when Payton was pressed about the idea of getting Engram into a "rhythm" early on in a game, he had a response everyone in Broncos Country needs to hear.

Broncos HC Sean Payton addressed lack of production from TE Evan Engram

“I think a lot of it is the script. There are times where you definitely look to involve him, but we don’t come off a game like last week and then look at who got touches. We’re not playing the fantasy game. We’re trying to win. Sometimes, I can recall over the years, big wins against tough teams and maybe a player like [former Saints TE Jimmy] Graham or [former Saints WR] Mike Thomas didn’t, and it’s not intentional. These guys are going to cloud [WR] Courtland [Sutton]. They’re going to put their best corner on him at times. Some of that is how that game unfolds.”



- Broncos HC Sean Payton (emphasis added)

Payton has a great point there. The involvement of Engram may be frustrating for the fans. It may even be frustrating for Engram himself. But at the end of the day, the name of the game is winning.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Broncos spread the ball around admirably with 10 players getting at least one target, nine of them coming away with at least one reception. And frankly, Engram was one off of the team lead with seven targets himself. The only player with more targets against the Bengals than Engram was wide receiver Troy Franklin.

The efficiency per target for Engram has been bad so far this season. He missed the third game of the year against the Chargers with back and calf issues. But so far, the issue hasn't exactly been easy to pinpoint. Are the Broncos not getting enough YAC opportunities for Engram? Should they be targeting him downfield more than they are? Is the offensive strategy being telegraphed when he's on the field?

It hasn't been an overnight success for the Broncos and Engram, but you get the impression that it's only a matter of time before Engram gets going.