Sean Payton's true joker broke out in Week 4 (but it's not who you think)

So much has been made since the end of the 2024 season about the lack of playmakers within the Denver Broncos' offensive units. Courtland Sutton crossed the 1,000-yard mark in 2024 with eight scores, but arguably no other Broncos receiving option made a serious impact on the team. Sean Payton made it very clear that he believed the team needed a "joker" in the offseason, and many figured that Evan Engram would fit that mold.

So far, Engram has either been inactive due to injury or has clearly been trying to play through one. His best stretch of action seemed to come after the first quarter on Monday night, as it felt like the Broncos were making an honest effort to get him the ball and get him in rhythm. He ended the game with seven targets, but only four catches and 29 yards to show for it.

Ultimately, the Broncos might have to conclude that Evan Engram isn't their "joker" this season. It was a great idea in process, but so far, the Engram idea hasn't worked out. Luckily for the Broncos, their true joker is already on the roster and might be in the midst of a breakout

RJ Harvey is quickly becoming Sean Payton's joker for Broncos

After compiling 98 scrimmage yards on Monday night, it is clear that RJ Harvey brings an incredibly unique and valuable skillset to the Broncos' offense. Harvey rushed for 58 yards, received 40 yards, and found the endzone for his first NFL score. Arguably more importantly, Harvey was able to get it done as a legitimate receiver, a back sneaking out of the backfield, running to the outside, and moving through the interior of the offensive line, showing just how versatile he can be.

Denver's offense isn't in much of a position to be picky as to where its playmaking comes from. Sutton and JK Dobbins have been consistent, but everyone else has shown flashes but failed to build on each week, at best. With Harvey, Dener might have another wrinkle to their offense that they might not have counted on this early in the season.

If you think of the best playmakers Sean Payton ever had, three of the top five are likely running backs. Payton has shown time and time again that he can get running backs involved all over the field, and Harvey is showing his rare combination of speed, power, and receiving skills is going to translate to the NFL style of play. If Harvey can build upon his breakout game with another strong performance in Week 5, then the Broncos will know who their joker is for the next few years.