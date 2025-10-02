Ranking the hardest remaining games on the Denver Broncos schedule in 2025

The Denver Broncos have some tougher opponents left on their schedule in 2025, and we ranked the hardest here.

Denver does have some very beatable teams on their schedule, but some tougher opponents stick out. The Broncos are simply going to have to beat some of these teams here in 2025 if they hope to become contenders and perhaps win a playoff game or two this year.

And with how the AFC looks right now, the Broncos could go on a run and become one of the best clubs in the conference when it's all said and done. With the Baltimore Ravens an injured mess, the Cincinnati Bengals without Joe Burrow, and the LA Chargers having major OL concerns, could Denver be that third team after the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs? It's possible - let's look at the toughest remaining games on their schedule in 2025.

Which games are going to be the hardest for the Denver Broncos in 2025?

4. Week 5 @ Philadelphia Eagles (October 5th)

The Philadelphia Eagles are the next team on the Denver Broncos' schedule in 2025. Philly is 4-0 on the year, but they are honestly a lot closer to playing at the level of a 2-2 team. However, the Eagles simply find a way to close out games and have done so at a very high level for years now. This game is also at home for the Birds, so Denver is going to be at a major disadvantage.

3. Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers (December 14th)

Denver hosts the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. The Packers actually tied with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 and are currently 2-1-1 on the season. Green Bay lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, so they are on a two-game non-winning streak, but the Packers do have loads of talent on either side of the ball, and Jordan Love is excellent. Green Bay is going to be a tough out, even at home.

2. Week 13 @ Washington Commanders (November 30th)

The game after Denver is on their bye is at the Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels is an elite, electric quarterback, and this team is one of the most well-coached in the entire NFL. While I believe the Denver Broncos have the better roster, it's hard to find ways to win against Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn, the team's head coach. Washington got within one game of the Super Bowl in 2024 for a reason...

1. Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs (December 25th)

No matter how you slice it, this game is going to be the hardest for the Denver Broncos. The game is the second-to-last on the season and on Christmas Day. It's going to be a primetime affair and promises to be tough. The Broncos were actually lining up for a game-winning field goal in Arrowhead during the 2024 NFL Season, but we all know how that ended.

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs don't look overly special thus far, they figure to again stack a ton of wins and still be a top juggernaut in the NFL.