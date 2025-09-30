Predicting the Denver Broncos next 3 games after blowout win in Week 4

The Denver Broncos are now 2-2 on the season after a huge Week 4 win. How will they play over the next three games?

For the second year in a row, Denver is 2-2 on the season. Last year when they began 2-2, they went 8-5 over the final 13 games, and it's not like that team was anything more than good. Denver has a chance to be great in 2025 and are better at this point than they were in 2024.

Denver heads to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in Week 5. How will they play in that game and in the following two games? Let's dive into that here.

How will the Denver Broncos play over the next three games?

Week 5 @ Philadelphia Eagles

The Denver Broncos will beat the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles are 4-0 on the season, they are winning games by razor-thin margins and just have not been consistent at all on offense. The passing attack has been sloppy, and it's not like this team has a game-breaking QB. Furthermore, Philly has gone 'back and forth' with their schedule thus far, and it's honestly been a rocky road for them. In Week 3 against the Rams, the Eagles were trending toward getting blown out at home. In Week 4, they let the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come back into the game after getting out to a big lead.

The Eagles are a good team, but they aren't nearly as good as their record indicates, and the Broncos are riding high off of a major win. They have the personnel on defense to matchup with Philly's weapons, and this game promises to be a good one. The Broncos win it by two points and get to 3-2 on the season.

Prediction: Broncos win 23-21 (3-2)

Week 6 vs. New York Jets (London)

In Week 6, the Broncos are in London to face the New York Jets, one of the three winless teams remaining in the NFL. Folks, the Jets are not a good football team and are worse than they were last year. Justin Fields is a bottom-tier QB, and the defense just isnt' anything special at all. It's the first year as head coach for Aaron Glenn, and it's showing, but the roster itself just isn't able to get it done.

Unless this turns out to be a trap game for the Broncos, they'll win by multiple scores. I do believe that Denver could lose this game given the neutral site and the circumstances being a bit different, but I trust in Sean Payton to lead this team on their first international game since the 2022 NFL Season.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-16 (4-2)

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

The Broncos return home to face the New York Giants in Week 7, a team that actually did Denver a favor in Week 4 by upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers. That game did have 'trap game' written all over it, and I don't really believe the Giants are much of a threat. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart did look decent, but things are only going to get harder. The Giants do have a fierce defensive front and will be able to pressure Bo Nix.

However, Malik Nabers is out for the year, and New York's offensive line has been a sore spot for years now. The Broncos are going to win this game and get their fourth victory in a row, keeping their record at home flawless after seven weeks.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-14 (5-2)