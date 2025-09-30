Here's why the Denver Broncos will beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5

The Denver Broncos face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, and here's why Denver can come out victorious. With a win in Week 4, Denver gets back to .500 on the season and could set the stage for a breakout stretch.

The Eagles could be their toughest remaining opponent, and while this game is not a must-win, it would be amazing to see the Broncos get a second victory in a row against a formidable team. Well, while it's understandable to be a bit worried about Philly, this Eagles team hasn't really done anything special in 2025.

In fact, there are many clear-cut reasons why the Broncos can beat the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 5.

The Denver Broncos will beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, and here's why

Eagles have been inconsistent over the past couple of weeks

The Eagles were trending toward getting blown out at home by the LA Rams in Week 3, but they turned it on in the second half and scored 26 points. The main point here, though, is that the Eagles were not at all consistent and needed a game-winning blocked field goal to ice the victory. That type of thing simply isn't a reliable way to win football games in the NFL.

In Week 4 against the Buccaneers, Philly was up big, but because of their inconsistencies this year on both sides of the ball, Tampa Bay was able to climb back into that game. Philly's wins over the past two weeks paint a picture of uneasiness, as they aren't going to keep winning games in this fashion, and it only takes one team, perhaps the Broncos, to catch them off guard.

Travel schedule has not been kind to the Eagles

What's interesting is how back-and-forth the Eagles' travel schedule has been thus far - they have played home, away, home, away thus far in the first four weeks and are back home in Week 5. I might be overthinking this, but the Eagles going back and forth like this can't be ideal.

It is normal for an NFL team to have consecutive home games, and the Eagles actually don't have that this year. I am genuinely wondering if they are getting a bit jet-lagged to a degree by flying back and forth between their home stadium and their away tilts. They were in Tampa in Week 4 and are back in Philly for Week 5. Could this benefit the Denver Broncos? Maybe.

Philadelphia is winning by razor-thin margins, and something has to give

Thus far, the Eagles have won their four games by 4, 3, 7, and 6 points. This team is giving shades of their 2023 squad where they won a ton of games by one score and ended up collapsing late in the season. What this tells me, personally, is that while Philly is very good late in game situations, they have been incapable of pulling away and coasting to a win, which is something that just about every NFL team is capable of doing.

Frankly, all Denver has to do in this game is hang around, and they'll have a chance. Yes, the Broncos have not been good in late-game situations this year, but that doesn't mean it'll continue in Week 5. The Eagles not being close to their dominant 2024 selves thus far in 2025 could come back to bite them.