NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC West rankings after interesting Week 4

The AFC West is now a super-tight divisional race. Let's power rank the division after Week 4. The Broncos and Chiefs won in Week 4, so the division got a bit tighter. With the LA Chargers losing, the top-3 teams are now all either 3-1 or 2-2.

As it stands right now, the division is truly anyone's game. The Broncos have the best overall roster, but the Chargers might have the best QB at the moment. However, the Kansas City Chiefs actually have the winning edge and know how to close out a divisional race.

Let's power rank the AFC West following Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season.

Updated AFC West power rankings after Week 4

4. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

A three-game losing streak has the Las Vegas Raiders firmly in dead-last in the AFC West. This team simply isn't good and was not going to be good in 2025. The Raiders have a bad quarterback situation with Geno Smith and a roster that is otherwise below-average. It's not really much of a shock that Vegas is 1-3 through their first four games of the Pete Carroll/Geno Smith era. This season is already shaping up to be a lost cause.

3. Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)

I feel comfortable dropping the LA Chargers to third in the AFC West. Joe Alt left their Week 4 loss against the New York Giants with an ankle sprain, and this team's flaws were on full display. QB Justin Herbert has tossed three interceptions over the past two games and has not taken care of the ball well recently.

The Chargers are a good team, but honestly nothing more than that. The 3-0 start seems like it was weeks ago at this point. They drop in our AFC West power rankings.

2. Denver Broncos (2-2)

The Denver Broncos blew out the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 and rise to no. 2 in our power rankings. Denver still has some things to clean up, but a win is a win. The Broncos improve to 2-2 on the season and have their biggest test to date against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Getting to 3-2 with a win would really make things promising for the Broncos, as they have some very winnable games coming up on their schedule in Weeks 6 and beyond.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-2)

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 2-2 on the season after a shaky 0-2 start. They blew out the Baltimore Ravens at home and are getting some momentum at the right time. People who buried the Chiefs after their slow start were probably wrong to do so, as WR Rashee Rice returns soon, and Xavier Worthy is back in the lineup.

Kansas City is likely the favorite to win the AFC West for a 10th-year in a row, but this team, on paper, is really nothing special. Between the Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers, there is an argument for each team in 2025.