Sean Payton revealed the angry exchange that got Evan Engram going in Week 5

The Denver Broncos were able to mount a massive comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Evan Engram was a huge part in that. It's largely been a quiet first season for Evan Engram in his first year with the Denver Broncos. The team signed Engram after he was shockingly cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Engram was dubbed as the team's 'Joker' coming into the 2025 NFL Season, but through the first five games, it really does not feel like he has been that. However, Engram might be getting going at the right time, and it is still a very long season.

The veteran tight-end is an elite receiving weapon and someone the Broncos have to get involved early an often in every single game they play. After a non-existent first half, Broncos' head coach Sean Payton revealed a pretty angry exchange that may have gotten him going in the second half.

Sean Payton gets very candid when talking about Evan Engram

Here is a pretty shocking few words from Sean Payton after the team's comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles:

Asked Sean Payton about #Broncos TE Evan Engram getting going in the second half.



"I got pissed at him. And he got pissed at me."



Payton said he got after him. Engram responded.



"It was -- kind of a good thing." — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) October 5, 2025

This is honestly great to hear, as the Denver Broncos have been missing this tough coaching for years now, and while Sean Payton has definitely frustrated many Broncos fans at times, he has proven to be the right man for the job, and this feels like the best win of his tenure thus far.

Denver being down 14 points entering into the fourth quarter was a huge task even if the team was at home, but he's instilled a type of rugged culture that not many other teams have, and it paid off in the end. Evan Engram caught a huge touchdown pass to keep the hope alive, and there is reason to believe that the veteran TE is only going to get more targets.

Denver's schedule does lighten up in the coming weeks, to perhaps a massive breakout is coming.