Since the start of the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos have struggled mightily in one-score games. In the last two seasons, the Broncos have only been able to knock off poor teams in one-score games, highlighted by their 1-2 record in such games so far in 2025, with the lone win being the Titans.

The Broncos went into Philadelphia coming off a strong win in Week 4, but the Broncos were still a considerable underdog against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Denver played like an underdog for most of the game, entering the final quarter of play with a 14-point deficit to their name. Over the course of the fourth, it became more and more clear that the Broncos were going to make a legitimate game out of the final period.

The Broncos would go on to outscore the Eagles 18-0 in the final quarter, including a massive two-point conversion from Nix to Franklin. The Broncos finalized a 21-17 victory over the Eagles, marking the biggest victory of the Sean Payton era, and the biggest of Bo Nix's young career. Arguably more importantly, that duo has finally won a close game.

The Broncos finally won a must-have one-score game

Entering play, the Broncos were an ugly 2-8 in their ten most recent one-score games. The Broncos made the playoffs last year despite this brutal trend, but were already off to another ugly start in that category and seemed to be heading in that direction yet again. Another one-score loss could have started to steer the season off course.

For the Broncos, it signals more than just an addition to the win column. For the Broncos, this is a statement win that shows their promise and progress in 2025. Not only did they notch a win over the undefeated Eagles, but it came in a comeback style, an area they had struggled in, and it finished as a one-score game. Denver escaped sitting 1-3 in one-score games and 2-3 overall, and has to feel much better about the remaining 2025 outlook.

If the Broncos are going to accomplish anything in 2025, it will largely depend on their ability to win close games. Denver's two losses have seen them trail a total of zero seconds in the fourth quarter, but adding a victory in a game they almost exclusively trailed in after their first score is a massive development for this group. Sean Payton's Denver Broncos finally have their key moment, and the team will look to build off this major victory next week in London.