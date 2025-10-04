Sean Payton is on the cusp of an all-time milestone with next Broncos' win

Denver Broncos' head coach Sean Payton is one of the winningest coaches in the history of the NFL. Payton is now at 172 regular season wins, which is tied for the 16th-most in the history of the NFL. Payton will one day have a bust in Canton at the Hall of Fame, and it's clear that he'll likely finish his coaching career with the Denver Broncos.

As head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Payton won 152 games. His Broncos' record is 20-18 through 38 games. And in my opinion, the Broncos are about to take-off soon and finally emerge as the contender that Payton was hired to build.

Well, with his next win as the team's head coach, he's going to climb up that all-time history and is going to pass someone who helped mold him into the coach he is today.

Sean Payton could pass mentor Bill Parcells with a win in Week 5

Sean Payton talks about Bill Parcells quite a bit, and it's no secret that Parcells was Payton's mentor. Well, Parcells has 172 regular season wins himself, so Payton is just one win away from passing someone he learned the game from.

From 2003-2005, the last stop before Sean Payton's first head coaching gig, he was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach of the New York Giants. Bill Parcells was the Giants' head coach from 2003-2006. After an 11-5 Giants' season in 2005 in which the G-Men had the third-best scoring offense in the NFL, Sean Payton was hired to be the New Orleans Saints' head coach.

And 172 wins later, Sean Payton is surely one emotional win away from passing his mentor, and I have to imagine that he knew this was coming, and I can only imagine how much motivation this gives Payton for this Sunday's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Denver is going to get that next win, and whether it comes in Week 5 or Week 6 remains to be seen, but the Broncos really have a great shot to make a ton of noise with a win here. Many have criticized Denver for not being able to beat good teams in the Sean Payton era, so the team can silence those critics with their third win of the season.

Sean Payton, after nearly 20 years of being a head coach in the NFL, is one win away from passing his mentor and the one who showed him what it took to lead an NFL team.