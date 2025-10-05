3 reasons why the Denver Broncos will beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5

The Denver Broncos can beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, and we outlined three obvious reasons why they will. Denver seeks to get to 3-2 for the second year in a row, but when you look ahead, the Broncos get the New York Jets and New York Giants in the coming weeks, so it's not crazy to suggest that the Broncos could get to 5-2 in a few weeks.

The Broncos matchup well against the Eagles and could very easily be the first team in 2025 to hand them their first loss. However, to do that, Denver will have to play a complete game on both sides of the ball, and this is going to take more than just one play going their way.

Let's identify and talk about three reasons why the Broncos will beat the Eagles in Week 5.

Here's why the Denver Broncos will beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5

Denver has run the ball more efficiently than Philly this year

Denver ranks fifth in the NFL with 143.3 rushing yards per game this year. They are averaging 118 yards on the ground away from home. The Eagles are averaging 113.5 yards per game, which ranks just 15th in the NFL.

What also might surprise you is that Philly is averaging just 3.5 yards per tote this year, which is the fourth-lowest in the entire NFL, only behind the Steelers, 49ers, and Bengals. Philly has not had much success at all on the ground, and with the Broncos likely being able to run the ball more efficiently, they could shorten the game, extend drives, and leave with a win.

Bo Nix has made more big-time throws this year than Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is averaging just 17.5 completions per game this year and has thrown for 152 yards or fewer in all but one game this year. Simply put. Jalen Hurts is not throwing the ball that well this year, and this is something that his offensive coordinators have had to mask during his career. Sure, Hurts can push the ball down the field from time to time, but he's not consistently a QB who can make big throws. We have seen, conversely, Bo Nix do a lot of this from time to time, and with Bo Nix clearly not being afraid to push the ball down the field, that could give Denver a slight bump in their chances in Week 5.

Philadelphia is due for a letdown

Philadelphia's travel schedule in 2025 thus far has had them traveling 'back and forth' in every game this season, so I would have to assume that could impact the team in some way. Furthermore, Philly has won their four games this year by a combined 20 points and just have not consistently been able to put their opponents away. In Week 3 against the LA Rams, Philly was trending toward being blown out at home.

And in Week 4, the Eagles let the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mount what was nearly a major comeback. Their passing attack hasn't been great, and the run game is nothing special thus far. When you look at the numbers, this team is a lot closer to being a 2-2 club than they are being 4-0, so I believe the Eagles are due for a bit of a letdown and won't be able to make enough plays to put the Denver Broncos away.