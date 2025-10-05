Broncos' defense dominated these Eagles' superstars in historic fashion

Coming into the game, there was considerable concern over whether or not the Broncos would be able to contain the rushing attack of Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Barkley was one of the NFL's leading MVP candidates in 2024 and turned in an all-time season in his first year with the Eagles. Typically, in front of him, Hurts is easily the NFC's most prolific rushing threat at quarterback.

The Eagles had been running somewhat less efficiently to start the 2025 season, but their domination was still clear. Barkley was having a "down" season by averaging more than 75 yards per game, while Hurts led all quarterbacks in rushing yards. The Broncos were in for an incredible test, and there was good reason to assume they would be bested.

As the game progressed, it felt as though the Eagles moved further and further away from their rushing attack, and credit should be given to the Broncos. In the end, the Eagles attempted 38 passes and just 11 rushes, easily their most unbalanced game of the season, and a clear reaction to the Broncos' defense. Vance Joseph and his unit deserve all kinds of credit for their domination of Hurts and Barkley on the ground, and their work might be the biggest reason Denver was victorious.

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts ran for just 33 yards against the Broncos

Saquon and Hurts can make a legitimate claim to being football's best rushing duo, which feels pretty evident from their 2024 Super Bowl championship run. In the end, the Broncos made them look amateur and weak, something that they have never looked before as a duo. Barkley was held incredibly quietly after his 17-yard run in the first half.

In total, Saquon had just six rushes for 30 yards. This was not just for one drive or one quarter, but an entire game. 30 yards is by far the lowest output of Barkley's Eagles career, and his lowest between the Eagles and Giants since Week 15 of the 2023 season, his final with the Giants. The Broncos deserve major props for the way they handled Barkley's rushing threat.

As for Hurts, a good case can be made that his rushing totals of two carries for three yards were a bigger achievement than holding Barkley to just 30. Three yards is the single lowest output of Hurts' professional career as a starter. Let's say that again: The Broncos held Jalen Hurts to the lowest rushing output of his starting career in the NFL.

The Broncos deserve all the props in the world for what their defense accomplished on Sunday afternoon. Simply put, it was a historic day for the run defense. Shoutout to Vance Joseph and his front seven, who probably won Denver the game on Sunday.