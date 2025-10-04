Denver Broncos' defense will make Jalen Hurts' life impossible in Week 5

The Denver Broncos have fielded an efficient secondary thus far, and it's going to make life very hard for Jalen Hurts in Week 5. This game could turn into a defensive slugfest and be won by whichever team runs the ball more efficiently and gets off the field on defense more frequently.

Both teams could honestly struggle to hit 20 points. Through the first month of 2025, the Denver Broncos rank 16th in the NFL in points per game, scoring 24 per contest. The Philadelphia Eagles rank 7th, scoring 27 points per game. However, the Eagles aren't particularly good passing or running the ball, so I would feel comfortable saying that Philly's scoring offense is a bit misleading.

Anyway, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts has struggled to throw the ball consistently this year, and his life might be downright impossible in Week 5 against the stingy Broncos' secondary.

The Denver Broncos' secondary has been insanely efficient this year

The Broncos' passing defense has done quite well in all but one game - Colts' QB Daniel Jones really had his way with Denver's secondary, but in total, this is what the unit has given up through the first month of the 2025 NFL Season:



77/134 (57.5%)

853 yards

2 touchdowns

1 interception

78.4 passer rating

Denver has given up the fewest passing scores in the NFL this year, and their 57.5% completion percentage is the third-lowest in the NFL as well. It's been an elite unit, as they were able to keep Justin Herbert at bay in Week 3, so it's wrong to say that Denver has only been good against bad QBs.

On the season, Jalen Hurts has thrown for just 609 yards and five touchdowns. He's averaging 152.3 yards per game and has been sacked nine times in four games. Hurts has a 6.0 yards per attempt, which is the lowest of his career, and he's just not consistently been a solid passer this year. In fact, in the second half of their Week 4 win, Jalen Hurts went 0/8 through the air.

Denver should honestly sell-out to stop the run in this game and dare the Eagles to throw the ball. If the Broncos have to force Jalen Hurts to throw it down the field, their chances at winning skyrocket. If there was ever a game for Vance Joseph's secondary to play out of their minds, it would be Week 5 against a formidable squad.