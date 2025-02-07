Broncos CB Pat Surtain II overcame ridiculous odds to win NFL DPOY Award

It's really hard to quantify what winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award at the cornerback position. It's not the same as a wide receiver or running back winning MVP because those guys are intentionally being fed the football. For a cornerback to win Defensive Player of the Year, as Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II did, is akin to winning a Cy Young Award in baseball as a relief pitcher.

You've got to capitalize every time the ball comes your way.

Pat Surtain is the best cornerback in football, but it's difficult for even the best cornerbacks in the NFL to get recognized unless you are picking off a ridiculous amount of passes. Thanks to more advanced statistics becoming available and All-22 film access being readily available, folks understand that no defensive player in the entire NFL this past season was as dominant as Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II.

And he's grateful for it.

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II has perfect response to winning Defensive Player of the Year

“It’s hard for corners to get the flashy stats. We don’t get looked at that often, but I know when the plays came my way, I capitalized on them. Once the opportunities came, I had to make a play. It’s definitely a good feeling knowing that people did their film study and did their research (Laughs).”



- Broncos CB Pat Surtain II (via team PR)

Being selected to his third-straight Pro Bowl, Surtain was named 1st-team All-Pro for the second consecutive year in 2024 as well. He matched a career-best with four interceptions and allowed a QB Rating into his coverage of 58.9, easily the best number of his career (and a ridiculous number, at that).

The average depth of target against Surtain's coverage was a staggering 6.4 yards, which was down from 11.1 the year prior, 11.4 the year before that, and 11.5 the year before that. To say that teams are afraid to test Surtain on his side of the field is an understatement. His 5.3 yards per completion allowed this past season is the best of his career. Two touchdowns allowed (according to Pro Football Reference, anyway) is the best of his career.

After being targeted 91 times and picking off just one pass in 2023, Surtain's INT percentage per target (62 in 2024) skyrocketed from 1.1 percent to 6.45 percent.

In order for a cornerback to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the dominance has to be staggering. Just ask Champ Bailey. And this award feels a bit like a makeup call in a way for Bailey's 2006 season, which may honestly still be the best season for a cornerback in Broncos history. But regardless of this or that, Surtain was deserving of the award this year and is only the seventh cornerback in league history to win it.

The last cornerback to win the award was Stephon Gilmore in 2019.

Surtain received a massive four year, $96 million deal with the Broncos last year with over $77 million in guaranteed money. I'd say money well spent, and money well earned.