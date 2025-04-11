The Denver Broncos might pull something unexpected off in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, but how might that look? The front office is clever, and they have been tricky at times when the draft season rolls around. There was no apparent interest from the Broncos in Patrick Surtain II, but he ended up getting drafted by the team back in 2021.

And Sean Payton himself admitted last year that they manufactured interest in JJ McCarthy to push Bo Nix down the board into their laps. It would not be a shock if this front office had another trick up their sleeve approaching the 2025 NFL Draft in a couple of weeks.

Well, with a recent report that South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori could be on their radar in the first round, it would not come as a shock, then, if the front office actually did so something unexpected. Let's dive into a mock draft with this in mind.

Unexpected first-round pick shakes up Broncos 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

20. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Well, if the Denver Broncos feel like they need a Nick Emmanwori on their team, then I guess by all means...

The Broncos signed Talanoa Hufanga in free agency and also have Brandon Jones at safety. This is easily one of the best safety duos in the NFL, so Emmanwori just does not have a logical fit on the Broncos, in my opinion.

Perhaps the front office wants to continue making an already-great unit even better?

51. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

In the second round, Denver gets the ball rolling with improving the offense and takes Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State. There are two high-profile OSU running backs in the NFL Draft class, and at this point, TreVeyon Henderson is likely long gone, but Judkins himself is an exceptional player and would instantly become the RB1 on the Broncos.

He can take on a heavy workload on offense if needed.

85. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Grabbing a good tight end prospect in the third round, Denver selects Gunnar Helm from Texas. The Evan Engram signing will bring some much-needed production to the TE room, but Engram is on a two-year deal and is clearly not a long-term solution at this position.

Drafting a tight end in the NFL Draft would give that prospect the necessary time to develop, as he likely would not be thrown into the lineup immediately. A TE room of Engram, Helm, and Adam Trautman is definitely something.

122. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Bhayshul Tuten is one of the fastest players in the NFL Draft and could help totally reshape Denver's backfield for the better. With the Broncos not signing a free agent at the position this offseason, it could indicate that they hope to draft two running backs in a couple of weeks.

And with how many draftable backs there are, the combinations are endless...

191. Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

Now addressing the defensive line, the Broncos take Cam Jackson from Florida. The team re-signed DJ Jones, but all of Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, and John Franklin-Myers have just one year left on their deals, so some DL help is surely coming in the NFL Draft.

197. Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

The ILB room could use another player, as Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton have recently had major injuries, and Drew Sanders is a total unknown at the position right now. Denver could absolutely target ILB a lot earlier than this, but with their second sixth-round pick, they take Cody Lindenberg from Minnesota.

208. Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

The Broncos have hosted Vernon Broughton on a visit, so he is at least on their radar. With how important the trenches are in the NFL, the Broncos adding more than one body along their DL in the NFL Draft is a great idea.