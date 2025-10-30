This key stat shows why the Denver Broncos can win the 2025 Super Bowl

Through eight games of the 202 NFL season, the Denver Broncos are dominating their opponents in the trenches. Their offensive line has been one of the NFL's premier units for multiple years now, and once again are among the tops in the league. This year, they're led by the elite tackle duo of Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. On the inside, their patchwork at left guard and center has more than held its own, especially in the wake of Ben Powers' injury.

On the defensive side, the Broncos are on pace to break the single-season team sack record by a healthy margin. They are once again one of the best defensive units against the run, truly dominating the trenches. Whether it be their run stuffers up the middle with All-Pro Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach, or their absurd pass rush duo of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, Denver has controlled the line of scrimmage all year.

Through eight games, the Broncos have recorded over 35 sacks and allowed less than 10. The Broncos are the first team in NFL history to record such a sack margin through their first eight games, showing their emphasis on the line of scrimmage. If the Broncos keep this up, they could find themselves as a true Super Bowl contender by the end of the season.

This absurd stat shows that the Broncos could become a true Super Bowl contender

Through the first half of their season, the Broncos' offense has controlled the trenches at a historic rate. Denver's offensive line has been superb, and Bo Nix's ability to escape the pocket and move around open space has proven to be an incredible mix with his offensive line. It allows Sean Payton to get creative with his protections and put all six or seven Broncos linemen and skills players in the backfield in a position to succeed.

On the defensive side, no one is getting to the quarterback more than the Broncos. The Broncos have 36 sacks through eight games, and have racked up 217 sack yards.. Bonitto and Allen rank at the top of the league in terms of QB hits, leading the way amongst the team's 81 total hits. Simply put, Denver has dominated opposing quarterbacks in the backfield.

If the Broncos continue to dominate at the line of scrimmage, they'll continue to find ways to win football games. With their offensive line propelling a strong running game and improved passing game, the Broncos' offensive unit is finally firing on all fronts. Without the elite play of their offensive line, their 6-2 record wouldn't be possible.