Bo Nix just did something a Broncos' QB hadn't done since Peyton Manning

The Denver Broncos are now 6-2 on the season after a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. This game was going to be a massive test for Denver after an emotional win over the New York Giants in Week 7.

Many during the week had criticized the offense and Bo Nix, saying that this unit was inconsistent and would struggle to get going. That was, at least, a worry. However, the offense scored multiple touchdowns in each half and really took it to Dallas. Denver also saw their QB, Bo Nix, play his tail off.

Nix had four touchdown passes in the game and now has 15 touchdown passes on the season. He's now on pace for 32 touchdown passes this year, and he actually just did something that had not been done since Peyton Manning was in town.

Bo Nix has two-straight 4-touchdown games for the Denver Broncos, the first time since Peyton Manning in 2013

During the game, the broadcast showed an insane statistic - Bo Nix has now totaled four touchdowns in each of his last two games, and that was the first time that was done since the Peyton Manning era back in 2013. Nix has had six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns over his past two games.

The second-year QB had all four of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 7 win. Aside from an interception on the Broncos' first drive of the game, Nix has been flawless. Sure, it's never always pretty and never always easy, but it's always a good thing when a current Denver Broncos' quarterback is doing things that the great Peyton Manning once did for the Denver Broncos.

Denver now moves to 6-2 with the win and are winners of five games in a row. The Broncos stand atop the AFC West and face the Houston Texans in Week 9.