The Broncos offense picks up against Cowboys where they left off in Week 7

After scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter of their miraculous comeback win against the Giants, the Broncos' offense is rolling again. Bo Nix turned the ball over on his first possession of the game, but it has been smooth sailing since. Overall, the Broncos scored three times in half against an injured Cowboys defense.

Scoring opened for Denver with a 40-yard rush from RJ Harvey. After scoring on his only reception last week, Harvey took his first rush of the day to the house. Including his second score, Harvey now has three scores over his last two halves of football. The Broncos' second-round selection is finally starting to appear to be a strong scoring option for Denver.

Bo Nix had a strong connection going with Troy Franklin, pairing up for a touchdown as a part of his five-reception first half. In total, Franklin tallied 82 total yards through the air. Nix completed a bomb to his former college teammate for Nix's first passing score of the game. The Broncos' passing game was using the deep ball early and often, something they were criticized for staying away from last week. The Broncos made it a clear point to pick on the absence of several Dallas defensive backs.

Broncos offense continued hot streak from Week 7 fourth quarter into first half of Week 8

The Broncos' offense was firing on all cylinders against a horrible Dallas defense. The Broncos crossed the 200-yard total mark halfway through the second quarter, maintaining a balance between the rushing attack and passing. Aside from Harvey's explosive first half, JK Dobbins picked up 51 yards on the ground to complement Harvey's 43.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the first half was the strong half of play from Pat Bryant. Mostly used as a run protector early on, Bryant finally saw his first legitimate receiving half. Capped off with an incredible catch on a bomb from Bo Nix, Bryant hauled in two receptions for 40 yards, including his first score as a pro.

Incredibly, surprisingly, the Broncos' three first-half scorers were the trio of Harvey, Franklin, and Bryant. Denver saw contributions from up and down their depth chart.

Nix's first half included 169 passing yards on a 76% completion rate. Nix shook off his first interception in some time with his two scores and visually seemed more than in control on the field. Over his last three quarters of play, Bo Nix has now thrown for four touchdowns and run for two, showing that any concerns of sophomore-season slumps are far behind him.