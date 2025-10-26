Through seven games, the Denver Broncos are one of the healthier teams in all of football. Their Week 8 counterpart, the Dallas Cowboys, is one of the more injured teams in the NFL after having an absurd 15 players on their injury report. With a major matchup on deck, the Broncos hold a clear upper hand on the injury front.

The Broncos had two players on their injury report after their Week 7 win over the Giants: Mike McGlinchey and Jonah Elliss. Both were full participants in practice on Wednesday and clearly will be playing this week against the Cowboys. McGlinchey only missed five snaps and felt like a given to play anyway.

As for the Cowboys, their injury report is a true who's who of their roster. Ranging from important starters to key rotational part-timers, injuries have decimated this week's practice for Dallas. A whopping 10 defenders for Dallas would up on the injury report, highlighted by a pair of high-profile starters: Kenny Clark and Trevon Diggs. If the Broncos have any hopes of turning in a complete offensive game, this week could be their best opportunity to do so in some time.

The Cowboys' injury report gives Denver the upper hand heading into Sunday afternoon's matchup

The Cowboys' final injury report before Sunday's matchup was a hot mess, as you might expect. Dallas ruled four players out, highlighted by defensive backs Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson, along with center Cooper Beebe. Five other Cowboys came in as questionable for Sunday, and all others on the injury report fully practiced on Friday and were listed as "unspecified". Odds are, those unspecified players will suit up in Denver to some capacity.

As the calendar approaches November, health becomes a key factor in the NFL. Several Cowboys are going to enter the week with some level of injury baggage from the week, meaning that a fair share will have some level of injury issues heading into the week. Of note, Kenny Clark did not fully practice until the final day of practice and could be on some form of limitation this week, which would be a huge plus for the Broncos' offense.

An injured Dallas defense could make Week 8 an even more appealing week for the Broncos offense. The Cowboys' defense is already one of the worst units in the league, and a missing Diggs paired with a hobbled Clark only makes them that much worse. Bo Nix, JK Dobbins, and the Broncos should be able to get their work done against Dallas this week.