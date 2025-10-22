Broncos' offense has no excuses to not perform well in Week 8 matchup

Despite scoring an absurd 33 points in the final quarter of play on Sunday, the Broncos' offense is sputtering through the heart of the season. Denver was shut out for the first 46 minutes of play against the Giants before exploding for five scores in their final 14 minutes. The Broncos and Bo Nix have proven to be incredibly clutch, but probably want to avoid historic comebacks going forward.

The issue for the Broncos on Sunday was a fairly useless offense that was stacking up the penalties and punts. The Giants' defense has proven to be one of the better in football, but had no business shutting out the Broncos for as long as they did. If Denver wants to prove that they are one of the premier AFC teams, the team needs to begin scoring earlier in games and quickly.

Luckily for the Broncos, they face a favorable matchup this week. The Dallas Cowboys possess one of the NFL's most electrifying offenses and have two receivers pacing the league in touchdown receptions. It is hard to believe that the offense only has three wins to its name until you see their defense, which might be the NFL's worst. The Broncos will need to move the ball this weekend or risk their first home loss of the season.

The Broncos should be able to move the ball with ease on Sunday against the Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are the only team in the NFL to average more than 400 yards allowed per game through Week 7. Dallas ranks worst in passing defense, third worst in rushing defense, and third worst in scoring defense. They've allowed the second-most points in football, are the third-most penalized defense, and allow an absurd 51.6% conversion rate on third down, easily the worst in football. The saddest part is that these aren't even all of the Cowboys' bad defensive stats, and there are some other awful numbers to note.

Looking at the entire picture, there is no reason the Broncos should struggle to score early and often in Week 8. The Cowboys struggle in almost every aspect of the defensive game, don't create many turnovers, and are middle of the pack in terms of getting to the quarterback. Without Micah Parsons, there isn't much to worry about when you look at the Dallas defense.

For the Broncos, this creates two scenarios: they might be facing their easiest defensive matchup of the season, and have zero excuses if they struggle. Sean Payton needs to find a way to create more points in the first 25 minutes of the game, and Dallas matches up incredibly well for that. If the Broncos can do just that, they should be able to find themselves at 6-2 by this time next week.