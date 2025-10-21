Key Bo Nix stat proves the Broncos have someone special under center

Denver didn't have a single point on the board when the fourth quarter began and trailed for a majority of the game. The Broncos needed all 60 minutes to beat the New York Giants at some, but it wasn't without some drama.

We can't pretend that the officiating didn't play a factor here - the Giants were gifted a plethora of first downs on penalties that Denver got called for, and the Giants also managed to score touchdowns on a couple of fluky plays. When you mix all of that together, you get a 19-0 Broncos' deficit entering the fourth quarter.

And with just minutes left on the clock, the Broncos did something special and something that most teams in the history of the NFL have not done and may never do. Quarterback Bo Nix led several scoring drives in the fourth quarter and was responsible for all four touchdowns. When the game gets the tightest, Nix performs the best.

Bo Nix simply turns into an elite player when the Broncos need him the most

Bo Nix is a magician when the Denver Broncos are trailing:

Bo Nix when trailing this season:



🧊 76.3% adjusted completion rate

🧊 1,044 total yards

🧊 11 total TDs, 0 INTs

🧊 101.6 passer rating https://t.co/6al7g3UOeu pic.twitter.com/3Tvk91YUMt — PFF (@PFF) October 20, 2025

And it's obvious that these aren't 'garbage time' stats, as the Broncos have not been blown out in a game this season and have two losses on the final play of the game. This production from Nix when trailing is all genuine, 'gotta have it' type of stuff.

It also sort of tells us just how good he can be - the play-calling from Sean Payton does seem to be a bit conservative at times earlier in the game, and it almost feels like the Broncos are sleep-walking until they're forced to put points on the board.

This comeback in Week 7 felt like what the team did a couple of weeks prior against the Philadelphia Eagles. There was no offense to be found until the fourth quarter, and Nix carried the team on his back. Now yes, the Broncos have to figure out how to get going in the first three quarters, but Bo Nix being this efficient when his team needs him the most is a quality that elite quarterbacks possess.

And at the end of the day, you simply cannot argue with a 5-2 record. Denver is currently third in the AFC with their 5-2 record and have a great shot at making the playoffs for the second season in a row.