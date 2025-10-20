Sean Payton took way too long to learn Bo Nix needs the ball more

Bo Nix became the first player in NFL history to have two passing and two rushing touchdowns in the same quarter. Even the most elite dual-threat QBs in the history of the NFL don't accomplish this feat often, but Nix did so in the fourth quarter.

Denver scored 33 points in the fourth quarter and mounted one of the most unlikely comebacks you'll see in your lifetime. During a game where there was a lot of emotion flowing, the Denver Broncos found a way, and Bo Nix led that charge.

The passing offense came alive, as both Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. had huge roles in Week 7. Tight end Evan Engram had another solid day and is definitely someone to keep targeting late in the game. Running back JK Dobbins had another efficient day on the ground as well and continues to be a great free agency addition, but the missing piece of this offense is something Sean Payton took way too long to figure out.

Bo Nix's two rushing touchdowns prove that he needs to touch the ball a lot more

It feels like many fans ask themselves each week why Bo Nix isn't getting more designed QB runs. and it's a worthwhile question, as he's insanely elusive in the pocket but also does have deceptive speed and can make a ton of people miss. Nix had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and the designed run Nix took to the left side of the field was a thing of beauty:

BO NIX TAKES IT IN HIMSELF FOR THE BRONCOS LEAD!!!!



DENVER WAS DOWN 26-8 😱



The Denver Broncos have seemed to fix their run game to an extent with JK Dobbins, and backup RB and rookie RJ Harvey does have the juice to be a difference-maker in the backfield. However, the run game can really come alive and strain defenses with a mobile QB getting a few designed runs per game.

Without Nix's legs, the Broncos lose this game. This issue obviously points at Sean Payton for the plays he calls. I would have to assume that calling some designed QB runs on short down and distances would be a smart start.

Nix is plenty mobile and quick enough to move the chains multiple times per game. Denver is now 5-2 on the season and has plenty of time to gain some consistency on offense as the midseason approaches. Working more designed QB runs into the gameplan could really help this offense out big-time.