Predicting the Broncos next 3 games following insane Week 7 comeback

The 2025 Denver Broncos might truly be a special team. They've mounted two very unlikely fourth quarter comebacks and are now 5-2 on the season. In the Sean Payton era, the Broncos have begun the season 2-5, 4-3, and now 5-2 across the first seven games.

We've seen improvement in the one area that matters the most, and over the next three games, Denver could really begin to open their record up and take some ownership near the top of the AFC. The Broncos have four more games before their bye in Week 12.

We predicted the team's next three games right here.

Predicting the Denver Broncos next three games following improbable and historic Week 7 win

Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys might just have the best QB in the NFL right now in Dak Prescott, who is playing at an MVP-caliber level. The Cowboys just hung a whopping 44 points on the Washington Commanders and are going to score a good bit in Week 8.

If Denver's offense looks the way it did in Week 7, they'll get blown out. Dak Prescott has thrown 13 touchdowns against zero interceptions across his past four games and has 16 scores through the air thus far. I would be shocked if the Cowboys scored less than 24 points in this one, but the Broncos are clearly displaying some hero ball in the second half, so Denver wins another close one, getting to 6-2.

Prediction: Broncos win 30-27

Week 9 @ Houston Texans

Denver is going to lose again, so this win streak isn't going to keep up. Now that we've predicted a fifth win in a row, the Broncos might honestly be due for a loss. They travel east and head to Houston for a 1:00 PM ET start time in Week 9, and this is when the team could take a step back.

I do believe the pass rush can feast against a poor Texans' offensive line, but Houston's defense is also impressive, so this could be a low-scoring affair with the home team holding it down and the Broncos' win streak ending at five.

Prediction: Broncos lose 20-17

Week 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Denver returns home in Week 10 to face the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, where nothing is working. The Raiders got shutout by the Chiefs in Week 7 and honestly look like a bottom-3 team in football. Denver would be 'due' for a blowout win at home if our previous predictions hold, as they have largely taken care of bad teams at home over the past couple of seasons.

Geno Smith has been flat-out horrendous this year, and the Raiders really can't do much of anything on either side of the ball. Denver wins by multiple scores.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-14