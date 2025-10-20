Broncos prove they are worth investing into at trade deadline after Week 7 win

After a shaky 1-2 start which included two heartbreaking losses against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos of old were still showing themselves, but a month later, this team has moved to 5-2 with another improbable win.

They've mounted major comebacks in the second half in two of their last three wins and are showing fight that this team has simply never had in quite some time. Furthermore, this team has won three one-score games in a row and move to 4-2 in one-score games on the season.

Slowly but surely, this team is turning around and emerging as a huge threat. The 2025 NFL trade deadline is also in a couple of weeks, and now that Denver is beginning to stack some wins and boost their record, the front office needs to make a move to try and get this team over the edge.

The Broncos' front office must make some trade deadline moves

No NFL team is perfect, and the Denver Broncos are a perfect example of that. This team simply refuses to play a complete game. Whether it's penalties, other miscues on both sides of the ball, or simply just not executing, Denver continually shoots themselves in the foot.

Week 7 was probably the worst performance we've seen from a Broncos' team since the Nathaniel Hackett era, at least across the first three quarters, but the 2025 Broncos would have been the only team in quite some time able to dig themselves out of the mess they got into.

One way that messes can be cleaned up or simply avoided is to find better players. With the deadline approaching on November 4th, following Week 9 action, Broncos' GM George Paton has to go make a move, period,

Bolstering the offensive line at either center or left guard would be a wise move. Finding another threat at wide receiver is also not a bad idea, either, and getting one more inside linebacker to perhaps pair with Dre Greenlaw is logical.

It's not a guarantee that any trade deadline move would even work out for the Denver Broncos, but they'd be making a mistake if they didn't come away with some type of upgrade at a weaker position. They've got a stud quarterback on his rookie deal, a top-3 defense, and a ton of future cap space.

This is the exact type of team that should be making a move at the deadline.